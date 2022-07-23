A base is defined as any substance capable of neutralizing an acid through a chemical reaction. Bases can be categorized into two main types: ionic bases and covalent bases. Ionic bases are ionic compounds that consist of a metal cation, which is a positively charged metal ion, paired with a basic anion. The common basic anions include hydroxide ions (OH-), hydride ions (H-), amide ions (NH 2 -), and oxide ions (O2-).

For example, when combining these anions with metal cations, we can form various ionic bases. If we take lithium ion (Li+), it pairs with hydroxide to form lithium hydroxide (LiOH). In the case of calcium ion (Ca2+), which has a different charge, we crisscross the charges to yield calcium hydride (CaH 2 ). Similarly, sodium ion (Na+) combines with amide to create sodium amide (NaNH 2 ), and barium ion (Ba2+) pairs with oxide to form barium oxide (BaO).

On the other hand, covalent bases are primarily represented by neutral amines. Amines are compounds that consist of nitrogen and hydrogen, and may also include carbon. This distinction is important as it highlights the different structures and bonding characteristics of bases. In summary, when identifying a base, one can classify it as either an ionic base, characterized by metal cations and basic anions, or a covalent base, which is typically a neutral amine.