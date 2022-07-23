To calculate the hydronium ion concentration for a 0.30 M solution of hydrocyanic acid (HCN), we first recognize that HCN is a weak acid, indicated by its acid dissociation constant (Ka) of \(4.9 \times 10^{-10}\), which is less than 1. This means it does not fully dissociate in solution.

We begin by setting up an ICE (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) table to analyze the dissociation of HCN in water. The dissociation reaction can be represented as:

\[ \text{HCN} + \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightleftharpoons \text{H}_3\text{O}^+ + \text{CN}^- \]

In the ICE table, we denote the initial concentration of HCN as 0.30 M, while the initial concentrations of the products, hydronium ions (\(H_3O^+\)) and cyanide ions (\(CN^-\)), are both 0. The changes in concentration as the reaction reaches equilibrium are represented as follows:

Initial:

\[\text{[HCN]} = 0.30, \quad \text{[H}_3\text{O}^+] = 0, \quad \text{[CN}^-] = 0\]

Change:

\[\text{[HCN]} = -x, \quad \text{[H}_3\text{O}^+] = +x, \quad \text{[CN}^-] = +x\]

At equilibrium, the concentrations are:

Equilibrium:

\[\text{[HCN]} = 0.30 - x, \quad \text{[H}_3\text{O}^+] = x, \quad \text{[CN}^-] = x\]

Next, we can express the equilibrium constant expression for the dissociation of HCN:

\[ K_a = \frac{[\text{H}_3\text{O}^+][\text{CN}^-]}{[\text{HCN}]} \]

Substituting the equilibrium concentrations into the expression gives:

\[ 4.9 \times 10^{-10} = \frac{x^2}{0.30 - x} \]

To simplify the calculation, we can apply the 500 approximation method. This method allows us to ignore the \(-x\) in the denominator if the ratio of the initial concentration to \(K_a\) is greater than 500. Here, we calculate:

\[ \frac{0.30}{4.9 \times 10^{-10}} \approx 6.12 \times 10^8 \] (which is indeed greater than 500)

Thus, we can simplify our equation to:

\[ 4.9 \times 10^{-10} = \frac{x^2}{0.30} \]

Cross-multiplying gives:

\[ x^2 = 4.9 \times 10^{-10} \times 0.30 = 1.47 \times 10^{-10} \]

Taking the square root of both sides yields:

\[ x = \sqrt{1.47 \times 10^{-10}} \approx 1.2 \times 10^{-5} \, \text{M} \]

Since \(x\) represents the concentration of hydronium ions at equilibrium, we conclude that the hydronium ion concentration for the 0.30 M solution of hydrocyanic acid is:

\[ [H_3O^+] = 1.2 \times 10^{-5} \, \text{M} \]