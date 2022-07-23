When calculating the pH of weak triprotic acids, it is essential to focus on the acidic and basic forms of the species. A triprotic acid can donate three protons (H+ ions), resulting in four distinct forms: the fully protonated acidic form, the first intermediate (having lost one proton), the second intermediate (having lost two protons), and the fully deprotonated basic form.
For pH calculations, we primarily consider the acidic form, which retains all three protons, and the basic form, which has lost all protons. To determine the pH of the acidic form, we use the first acid dissociation constant, Ka1. This constant reflects the strength of the acid in its first dissociation step. Conversely, to calculate the pH of the basic form, we utilize the first base dissociation constant, KB1, which indicates the strength of the base formed after all protons have been lost.
In summary, while there are four forms of a triprotic species, the calculations for pH focus on the acidic and basic forms, utilizing Ka1 for the acidic form and KB1 for the basic form to accurately assess their respective pH levels.