To determine the pH of a 0.225 molar phosphoric acid solution, we start by recognizing that phosphoric acid is a triprotic acid, meaning it can donate three protons (H+) in a stepwise manner. The first step involves setting up an ICE (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) chart to analyze the dissociation of the acid in water, following the Brønsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.

In the first dissociation step, phosphoric acid (H 3 PO 4 ) donates a proton to water (H 2 O), forming dihydrogen phosphate (H 2 PO 4 -) and hydronium ions (H 3 O+). The initial concentration of H 3 PO 4 is 0.225 M, while the initial concentrations of the products are zero. The change in concentration for the reactants is represented as -x, while the products increase by +x. Thus, the equilibrium concentrations can be expressed as:

H 3 PO 4 (initial): 0.225 M, change: -x, equilibrium: 0.225 - x

H 2 PO 4 - (initial): 0, change: +x, equilibrium: x

H 3 O+ (initial): 0, change: +x, equilibrium: x

Next, we set up the equilibrium constant expression for the first dissociation constant (K a1 ), which is given as 7.5 x 10-3. The expression is:

K a1 = \(\frac{[H_2PO_4^-][H_3O^+]}{[H_3PO_4]}\) = \(\frac{x^2}{0.225 - x}\)

To simplify the calculation, we can apply the 500 approximation rule. This rule states that if the initial concentration divided by K a1 is greater than 500, we can ignore the -x in the denominator. However, in this case, the ratio is approximately 30, which is less than 500, indicating that we must keep the -x term and solve the equation using the quadratic formula.

Rearranging the equation leads to:

x2 + 7.5 x 10-3x - 0.0016875 = 0

Using the quadratic formula, where a = 1, b = 7.5 x 10-3, and c = -0.0016875, we find:

x = \(\frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\)

Calculating this gives us two potential solutions for x: 0.0375 and -0.045. Since concentrations cannot be negative, we take x = 0.0375 M, which represents the concentration of H 3 O+.

Finally, we can calculate the pH using the formula:

pH = -log[H 3 O+] = -log(0.0375) ≈ 1.43

Thus, the pH of the 0.225 molar phosphoric acid solution is approximately 1.43.