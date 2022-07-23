Understanding the entropy of a system and its surroundings is crucial in predicting the spontaneity of a chemical reaction. Entropy, a measure of disorder or randomness, is denoted in units of joules per Kelvin (J/K). The total entropy change in the universe (ΔS universe ) is the sum of the entropy change of the system (ΔS system ) and the surroundings (ΔS surroundings ). A positive ΔS universe indicates a spontaneous process, aligning with the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the entropy of the universe tends to increase. Conversely, a negative value suggests a non-spontaneous process, while a value of zero indicates equilibrium.

The entropy change of the surroundings can be calculated using the formula:

ΔS surroundings =-ΔH reaction /T where ΔH reaction is in kilojoules and T is the temperature in Kelvin, assuming constant pressure and temperature conditions.