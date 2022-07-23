Gibbs free energy, denoted as ΔG°, represents the energy available to do work in a chemical reaction at standard conditions. It serves as a crucial link between the standard cell potential (E° cell ) and the equilibrium constant (K). The relationship can be expressed through two key equations.

The first equation connects standard Gibbs free energy to standard cell potential:

ΔG° = -nF E° cell

In this equation, ΔG° is measured in kilojoules, n represents the number of moles of electrons transferred in the redox reaction, and F is Faraday's constant, approximately 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons. The standard cell potential, E° cell , is expressed in volts (V).

The second equation relates standard Gibbs free energy to the equilibrium constant:

ΔG° = -RT ln K

Here, R is the gas constant (8.314 J/(mol·K)), T is the temperature in Kelvin, and K is the equilibrium constant for the reaction.

Since both expressions equal ΔG°, we can set them equal to each other:

-nF E° cell = -RT ln K

To isolate the standard cell potential, we can rearrange this equation. Dividing both sides by -nF gives:

E° cell = (RT/nF) ln K

This final equation illustrates the relationship between the standard cell potential and the equilibrium constant, highlighting how thermodynamic properties influence electrochemical reactions.