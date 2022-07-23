In organic chemistry, condensed formulas provide a simplified representation of molecules by grouping together atoms bonded to a central atom, typically carbon. For example,

CH 3 ( CH 2 ) 2 CH 3

represents a hydrocarbon with a chain of carbon atoms, where

CH 3

signifies a carbon bonded to three hydrogens and

CH 2

indicates a carbon bonded to two hydrogens. Parentheses in condensed formulas denote branched structures or repeating units, with subscripts specifying the number of repeating groups. This streamlined notation allows chemists to quickly convey complex molecular structures without drawing all the individual bonds, facilitating easier analysis and understanding of the molecule's composition and connectivity.