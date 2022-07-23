In chemistry, the condensed formula provides a simplified representation of a compound, illustrating how atoms are grouped without detailing every bond. For instance, in the condensed formula CH3, the three hydrogen atoms are grouped with the carbon atom, indicating that they are bonded together. Similarly, CH2 shows two hydrogens associated with a carbon atom, while CH represents a single hydrogen bonded to carbon.
In contrast, a structural formula explicitly displays all the bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen connections. When transitioning from a structural to a condensed formula, it is essential to maintain clarity about which atoms are bonded. For example, writing CH3CH2CH3 as the fully condensed formula indicates that the carbon atoms are connected to each other, rather than suggesting that the hydrogens are directly bonded to one another.
This process of condensation involves removing the visual representation of bonds while keeping the molecular structure intact. By erasing the carbon-carbon linkages, we can create a more compact formula that still conveys the essential information about the compound's composition and structure.