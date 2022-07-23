To systematically name a carboxylic acid, follow these steps to ensure accuracy and clarity in the naming process. First, identify the longest carbon chain that includes the carboxylic acid group (–COOH), as this will serve as the parent chain. In cases where there are multiple chains of equal length, select the one with the most substituents.

Next, assign names to the substituents present on the carbon chain. For instance, if there is a bromine substituent, it is designated as "bromo," while a three-carbon alkyl group is referred to as "ethyl." Begin numbering the carbon chain from the carbon of the carboxylic acid group, which is considered carbon 1. Continue numbering sequentially along the chain.

After establishing the substituents and their positions, assign numerical locations to each substituent. It is important to list the substituents alphabetically, regardless of their numerical order. Use commas to separate numbers and dashes to separate letters from numbers. For example, if "bromo" appears before "ethyl" alphabetically, it will be listed first.

In this case, the bromo substituent is located on carbon 3, and the ethyl substituent is on carbon 4. Since the carbon of the carboxylic acid is carbon 1, it does not require a number designation. The longest carbon chain identified is six carbons long, which corresponds to "hexane." However, since it is a carboxylic acid, the name is modified to "hexanoic acid," changing the "e" ending to "oic acid."

Thus, the complete systematic name for the carboxylic acid is 3-bromo-4-ethylhexanoic acid.