Borane, represented as B(H 3 ), consists of a boron atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms. In the context of Lewis dot structures, elements typically strive to fulfill the octet rule, which states that atoms tend to form bonds until they are surrounded by eight valence electrons. However, boron has only three valence electrons, limiting it to forming three bonds. This electron deficiency makes boron highly reactive, as it seeks to achieve a more stable electronic configuration.

When discussing boron reactions, it is essential to note that they are primarily driven by the high electron deficiency of boranes and the reactivity of diboranes, which are formed by bridging hydrogens connecting two boron atoms. These diboranes exhibit unusual structures and are characterized by their high reactivity and instability.

In this context, two significant types of reactions involving boron will be explored: reactions with water and Lewis acid-base reactions. The reactivity of boron compounds in these reactions is a direct consequence of their electron deficiency. Understanding these interactions is crucial for grasping the behavior of boron in various chemical environments.