Hydrogen is unique due to its three isotopes: protium, deuterium, and tritium. Protium, the most abundant isotope, has an atomic number of 1, indicating it contains 1 proton and a mass number of 1, which results in 0 neutrons. This makes it the most familiar form of hydrogen.
Deuterium, represented as ^{2}_{1}H or ^{2}_{1}D, is much rarer, comprising less than 1% of all hydrogen in the universe. It also has 1 proton, and with a mass number of 2, it contains 1 neutron (2 - 1 = 1).
Tritium is even scarcer and is a radioactive isotope produced through the neutron bombardment of lithium-6. It has 1 proton and a mass number of 3, resulting in 2 neutrons (3 - 1 = 2). Tritium undergoes beta decay, which is a key concept in understanding radioactive processes.
Additionally, deuterium can form deuterated water, or D2O, which is heavier than regular water (H2O) due to the greater mass of deuterium. This results in deuterated water having a higher melting point, boiling point, and density compared to regular water.
In summary, hydrogen's isotopes—protium, deuterium, and tritium—each have distinct properties and abundances, contributing to the diverse applications and studies in chemistry and nuclear physics.