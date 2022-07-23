Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, leading to variations in their mass. In the case of hydrogen, there are three isotopes: protium, deuterium, and tritium. Protium, the most abundant isotope, has one proton and no neutrons, giving it a mass number of 1. Deuterium contains one proton and one neutron, resulting in a mass number of 2. Tritium, on the other hand, is a radioactive isotope with one proton and two neutrons, leading to a mass number of 3.

The mass of hydrogen on the periodic table is approximately 1 gram per mole, which corresponds to the mass number of protium. Tritium, with a mass number of 3, has a mass of about 3 grams per mole. It is important to note that protium is not half the mass of tritium; rather, it is significantly lighter. Additionally, while deuterium is more abundant than tritium, it is still less common than protium.

All three isotopes of hydrogen have the same electron configuration, as they each contain one electron. This uniformity in electron configuration results from their identical number of electrons, despite the differences in their neutron counts. Among these isotopes, tritium is unique as it is the only radioactive form of hydrogen and is the rarest of the three isotopes.

In summary, the key differences among the isotopes of hydrogen are their mass numbers, abundance, and radioactivity, with tritium being the only radioactive isotope and the least abundant.