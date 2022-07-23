Coordination complexes are specialized ionic compounds that consist of a complex ion and a counter ion, which together maintain electrical neutrality. In the nomenclature of ionic compounds, the cation is listed first, followed by the anion. In a coordination complex, the complex ion acts as the cation and is enclosed in brackets, indicating its distinct identity within the compound.

For example, consider a coordination complex where the complex ion is represented as [Ni(NH 3 ) 4 ]. The brackets signify that this is the complex ion, which carries a charge of +3, as indicated by the overall charge of the complex. The counter ion, in this case, is Cl-, which is derived from group 7A and has a charge of -1. The charge balance is achieved by combining the +3 charge of the complex ion with the -1 charge of the counter ion, resulting in a neutral compound.

In another example, if the complex ion is an anion, it will be written second in the formula. For instance, if we have a complex ion represented as [Co(NH 3 ) 6 ]2-, the lithium counter ion (Li+) from group 1A balances the -2 charge of the complex ion. Here, the brackets again denote the complex ion, which is crucial for identifying its role in the coordination complex.

In summary, a coordination complex consists of a complex ion, which can be either a cation or an anion, and a counter ion that has an opposing charge. This combination results in a neutral ionic compound, showcasing the unique properties of coordination chemistry.