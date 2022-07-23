To systematically name a coordination complex, follow these steps carefully. First, identify and name the ligands in alphabetical order. For negatively charged ligands, the ending is changed to "oxo," while neutral ligands retain their original names. Use numerical prefixes such as di, tri, and tetra for most ligands, but for ligands like ethylenediamine, which already include a prefix, use "bis," "tris," or "petrachis" instead.

Next, name the transition metal after the ligands, ensuring there are no spaces between the names. If the complex ion is a cation, the metal name remains unchanged. If it is an anion, the ending is modified to "ate." Additionally, some transition metals have Latin-based names, and a Roman numeral is added to indicate the charge of the metal. The overall charge of the complex ion is not included in the name but is essential for determining the metal's charge.

Finally, consider the counterion. If it is a cation, its name remains unchanged; if it is an anion, the ending changes to "ide." Polyatomic ions retain their names. When writing the full name of the coordination complex, the cation is named first, followed by the anion, with a space between the two.

For example, consider a complex with chromium, five water molecules, and one bromide ligand, resulting in an overall charge of +2. The ligands are named as follows: water is "aqua," and bromine is "bromo." Since there are five water molecules, it is named "pentaqua." The complex ion is thus "pentaquabromochromium." To determine the charge of chromium, set up the equation based on the charges: let x be the charge of chromium. The equation becomes:

\[x + 5(0) + 1(-1) = +2\]

Solving this gives:

\[x - 1 = 2 \implies x = +3\]

Thus, the chromium ion is "chromium(III)." The bromide counterion is named "bromide." Therefore, the complete name of the coordination complex is "pentaquabromochromium(III) bromide."