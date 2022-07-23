Naming coordination compounds follows a systematic approach established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). A key aspect of this naming convention involves identifying ligands, which can be classified as either anions (negatively charged) or neutral molecules. In this context, we will focus on these two categories of ligands, excluding cationic ligands for simplicity.
For anionic ligands, the naming convention typically involves modifying the name of the ion. For instance, the bromide ion (Br-) is referred to as bromo, while the oxide ion (O2-) is called oxo. Other examples include:
- Hydroxide (OH-) becomes hydroxo.
- Cyanide (CN-) is termed cyano.
- Azide (N3-) is known as azido.
- Nitrate (NO3-) is referred to as nitro, while nitrite (NO2-) is also called nitro.
- Oxalate (C2O42-) is named oxalato, and carbonate (CO32-) is termed carbonato.
On the other hand, neutral ligands retain their original names, and their chemical formulas are straightforward. For example:
- Aqua corresponds to water (H2O).
- Amine refers to ammonia (NH3).
- Carbonyl is represented by carbon monoxide (CO).
- Nitroso corresponds to nitric oxide (NO).
- Ethylenediamine, often abbreviated as en, is a bidentate ligand that includes a numerical prefix indicating its structure.
Understanding these naming conventions for ligands is essential for accurately describing coordination compounds and their structures.