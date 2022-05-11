When working with scientific notation, it is essential to ensure that the exponents are the same before performing addition or subtraction. In this context, the coefficients can be added or subtracted, while the exponent remains unchanged. For example, if you have two values expressed as \( a \times 10^x \) and \( b \times 10^x \), the operation would yield \( (a \pm b) \times 10^x \).
However, if the exponents differ, adjustments must be made to align them. For instance, if one value is \( a \times 10^8 \) and the other is \( b \times 10^5 \), you would convert \( b \times 10^5 \) to \( b \times 10^8 \) by adjusting the coefficient accordingly. This transformation allows both values to share the same exponent, enabling you to perform the addition or subtraction.
It is also crucial to remember that when adding or subtracting, the final result should reflect the least number of decimal places present in the coefficients. Conversely, when multiplying or dividing, the result should be expressed with the least number of significant figures. This distinction is vital for maintaining precision in calculations.
By mastering these principles, you can confidently navigate operations involving scientific notation, ensuring accuracy and clarity in your mathematical expressions.