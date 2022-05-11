When performing operations with numbers in scientific notation, it is crucial that the exponents match to add or subtract the coefficients effectively. For instance, to add

8.17 × 10 8

and

1.25 × 10 9

, you must adjust the smaller exponent to match the larger one, ensuring that the coefficients have the least number of decimal places for accuracy. This involves shifting the decimal point of the coefficient in the opposite direction of the exponent change. In multiplication and division, however, focus on the least number of significant figures. For subtraction, like

8.9295 × 10 - 11

minus values with different exponents, convert all to the same exponent, then subtract while maintaining the least decimal places in the result. Remember, the reciprocal relationship between the coefficient and exponent is key: altering one requires an opposite change to the other.