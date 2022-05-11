When performing operations with numbers in scientific notation, the process differs for multiplication and division. For multiplication, you multiply the coefficients (the numbers in front of the exponential part) and add the exponents. For example,

( A × 10 x ) × ( B × 10 y ) = ( A × B ) × 10 x + y

In division, you divide the coefficients and subtract the exponents, such as

( A × 10 x ) ÷ ( B × 10 y ) = ( A ÷ B ) × 10 x − y

It's essential to remember that the final answer must have the least number of significant figures from the coefficients used in the calculation. Additionally, ensure that the coefficient in the scientific notation is between one and less than ten, adjusting the exponent accordingly if you move the decimal point. For instance,

10.4822 × 10 8 → 1.0 × 10 9

to maintain proper scientific notation with the correct number of significant figures.