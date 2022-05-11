When working with numbers in scientific notation, understanding how to multiply and divide them is essential. To multiply two values expressed in scientific notation, you first multiply their coefficients (the numerical parts) and then add their exponents (the powers of ten). For example, if you have \( a \times 10^x \) and \( b \times 10^y \), the result of the multiplication will be:
\[ (a \times b) \times 10^{(x+y)} \]
Conversely, when dividing numbers in scientific notation, you divide the coefficients and subtract the exponents. For instance, if you divide \( a \times 10^x \) by \( b \times 10^y \), the result will be:
\[ \left(\frac{a}{b}\right) \times 10^{(x-y)} \]
It is also important to consider significant figures when performing these operations. When multiplying or dividing, the result should reflect the least number of significant figures present in any of the original numbers. In contrast, when adding or subtracting, the result should have the least number of decimal places.
By applying these principles, you can accurately handle calculations involving scientific notation, ensuring precision in your results. Practice with examples will further solidify your understanding of these concepts.