To calculate the molality of a solution containing 24.8 grams of sucrose (C 12 H 22 O 11 ) dissolved in 550 grams of water, we start by understanding the definition of molality. Molality (m) is defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.

First, we convert the mass of the solvent (water) from grams to kilograms. Since 1 kilogram equals 1000 grams, we have:

550 grams of water = 0.550 kilograms.

Next, we need to determine the number of moles of sucrose. The molar mass of sucrose can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements:

Carbon (C): 12 atoms × 12.01 g/mol = 144.12 g/mol

Hydrogen (H): 22 atoms × 1.008 g/mol = 22.176 g/mol

Oxygen (O): 11 atoms × 16.00 g/mol = 176.00 g/mol

Adding these together gives:

Molar mass of sucrose = 144.12 g/mol + 22.176 g/mol + 176.00 g/mol = 342.296 g/mol.

Now, we can calculate the moles of sucrose using the formula:

Number of moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol).

Thus, the moles of sucrose are:

Number of moles = 24.8 g / 342.296 g/mol ≈ 0.07245 moles.

Now, we can calculate the molality of the solution:

Molality (m) = moles of solute / kilograms of solvent = 0.07245 moles / 0.550 kg ≈ 0.1318 mol/kg.

Considering significant figures, the final answer should be reported with three significant figures, resulting in:

Molality ≈ 0.132 mol/kg.