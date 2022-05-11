Molality, denoted by the lowercase m, is a crucial concept in chemistry for expressing the concentration of a solution. Unlike other concentration measures, molality is temperature independent, which is primarily due to its units not involving volume. This characteristic means that changes in temperature do not affect the measurement of molality.
Molality is defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. The formula for calculating molality is:
m = \frac{n_{solute}}{m_{solvent}}
where nsolute represents the moles of solute and msolvent is the mass of the solvent in kilograms. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately determining the concentration of solutions in various chemical contexts.