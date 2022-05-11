Understanding the formation of positive and negative ions begins with the basic structure of atoms. For instance, consider boron, represented as 11₅B. Here, the mass number (11) indicates the total number of protons and neutrons, while the atomic number (5) signifies the number of protons. In the case of boron, the atomic number reveals that it has 5 protons, which corresponds to its position on the periodic table. Since a neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons, boron also contains 5 electrons. The charges balance out, resulting in a neutral state: +5 (from protons) and -5 (from electrons) sum to 0.

When examining the ionization of boron, if it loses 3 electrons, it retains its 5 protons but now has only 2 electrons remaining. This results in a net charge of +3, denoted as 3+ or +3, indicating that boron has become a positively charged ion, or cation. The convention for writing the charge can vary, so it's advisable to confirm with your instructor whether they prefer the charge written before or after the number.

Next, consider oxygen, represented as 16₈O. With an atomic number of 8, oxygen has 8 protons and, in its neutral state, also 8 electrons. This balance results in a charge of 0. However, if oxygen gains 2 additional electrons, it now has 10 electrons while still maintaining its 8 protons. The resulting charge calculation is +8 (from protons) and -10 (from electrons), leading to a net charge of -2, represented as 2- or -2. This indicates that oxygen has become a negatively charged ion, or anion.

In summary, the formation of ions is a result of the loss or gain of electrons. Losing electrons results in a positive charge, while gaining electrons results in a negative charge. Understanding these concepts is crucial for determining the charges and subatomic particle counts for various ions, which is foundational in the study of chemistry.