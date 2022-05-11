In 1897, J.J. Thomson's cathode ray experiments led to the groundbreaking discovery of the electron and its negative charge. However, the precise measurement of the electron's charge was not achieved until 1913, when Robert Millikan and Harvey Fletcher conducted the famous oil drop experiment. This experiment utilized charged oil droplets, gravity, and X-rays to determine the fundamental charge of an electron.

The apparatus included an atomizer, which dispersed individual oil droplets into the experimental setup. When the atomizer was activated, it sprayed a mist of oil droplets into the chamber. The droplets then fell through a positively charged plate, while an X-ray source ionized them, imparting a negative charge. The setup also featured a microscope to observe the charged droplets and a voltmeter to measure the voltage across the plates.

As the power to the charged plates was turned on, an electric field was created. The relationship between the electric force and gravitational force was crucial: if the voltage was increased to a level greater than the gravitational force acting on the droplets, the droplets would rise. Conversely, if the voltage was insufficient, the droplets would fall. The goal was to find the precise voltage that would allow the droplets to be suspended in mid-air between the positively and negatively charged plates.

Through careful manipulation of the electric field, Millikan and Fletcher successfully suspended the oil droplets, allowing them to calculate the charge of an electron. Their findings revealed that the charge of an electron is approximately -1.60 \times 10^{-19} \text{ coulombs}, a fundamental constant in physics representing the charge of a single electron. This experiment not only confirmed Thomson's earlier work but also provided a quantitative measure of the electron's charge, significantly advancing our understanding of atomic structure and charge interactions.