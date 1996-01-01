Laboratory Materials

Now that we've gone over some of the basic lab instruments that you're going to see within the chemistry laboratory, let's see if we can answer some of these example questions. So for this first one, it says, if a scientist wishes, um, to measure out exactly 25 m els of a 250.100 Mueller HCL solution and added 2.200 Mueller any weight solution, which instrument would be most useful at this point? We've talked about basically all of these different instruments, but the one that we haven't talked about, his option B, which is the sucks. Let extractor. Now let's not worry about the whole sucks lead extractive portion. That's just a specific type of the extractor. Let's focus on what do extractors do. Extractors are built into a process called distillation and, like all other extractors within distillation, they're used to help separate liquid liquid mixtures. So you have to liquids mixed together in a solution, and you want to be able to separate them. What you do here is you vaporize the liquid solution so you apply heat to it. One of the liquids will be easier to vaporize than the other the one that's easier to vaporize. It will become a gas much faster. You collect that gas portion, and then once you've collected enough of that gas, you cool it down into a liquid. And in that way, the part that vaporized sooner becomes a gas. And then we separated into its own separate liquid mixture. So at then you'll have to different liquids separated from one another. But here they're asking us now to separate liquids. They're asking us to measure out exact amounts of these two solutions, so this would not work. And the image below is the basic image of a sex like extractor. We'll talk more about distillation later on. Next we have a transfer. Pipat Transfer pipette. We have a graduated cylinder, we have a volumetric flask, and we have a direct now. All of these deal with measuring out a quantity of the liquid. But in the question, they're saying which one will measure out exactly ml of 250.100 Mueller HCL? Because they say the word exactly. That means we need precision. So precision is needed. A transfer pipe. It would not work because that's just helps us to transfer Ah, small amount of a liquid were not really measuring How much of that liquid we're transferring so wouldn't work. A graduated cylinder is to help us transfer larger amounts of liquid. Here, we only need 25 amount, so it wouldn't be ideal. Ah, volumetric flask. Remember that this is useful when it comes to dilutions, not when it comes to precise transferring of liquids. The best answer here would have to be our bureau. Rhett Bure. It's our great when it comes to the preparation of solutions like I said earlier on, and they're commonly used in acid based iterations. So RB right here would be the best choice if you don't quite remember what each of these instruments look look like. Make sure you go back and take a look at the images that we talked about with each one of these instruments. Now that we've attempted this one, let's see if you guys could attempt the next example one. You might not know how to approach a question like this just yet, So if you don't don't worry. Just come back and take a look at the next example video. Where I go over, how do we approach ah question dealing with a dilution with in the lab

