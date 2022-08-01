Laboratory Materials

What is the polarity of a solution made by mixing 200 miles off pure water with 100 miles off 1000.75 Mueller Potassium chloride solution. All right, so any time we're adding water to any type of solution, that means that we are doing a dilution. Remember, a dilution. Okay, Is any time we're adding mixing or tight trading with water. And when it comes to dilution, we use the dilution formula, which is m one V one equals m two V two. So they're asking us what is the polarity after? We've added this water. So they're asking me what is m two? The word off means multiply, Which makes sense because this would be my M one. This would be my V one. They're multiplying each other. We don't know what M two is now. The two equals our final volume. Yes, and our final volume equals the volume Initially, that we had plus the volume of added water. So initially we started out with 100 m. Els right here, 100 miles. And what did we do to that 100? Emil's, while we added on additional 200 miles of water so that mean my final volume or V two is 300 NL's. So we have to do now is solved for em, too. So divide both sides by 300 miles. Yes, so we'll just be 0.75 divided by three. So my new polarity would be 0.25 Moeller giving the option B as the correct choice. So remember, in a dilution, your new concentration normal clarity, which is M two, is always smaller than your M one. So this is just a basic dilution question. What? We have to use the dilution formula continuing with this idea of dilutions. Let's if you guys can figure out how to answer. Example three. Once again, if you get stuck and don't know where to go, just come back and take a look at the next example video where I go over how to approach this very question

