Laboratory Materials 2

in this video, we continue our discussion off laboratory instruments and their use within our basic chemistry laboratory. So here we're gonna say we're gonna continue with the discussion. We're still gonna look at solutions and the transferring of them. But we're also gonna pay closer attention to solids and their use and instruments needed for them within the chemistry laboratory. So in the first image, what we have here is we have what's called a crucible, which is the container, and it's led. Yeah. Now, within your basic chemistry laboratory, we have these large ovens. These ovens can reach temperatures in the several hundreds of degrees. Basically, what we do here is we take our wet sample and we place it in the oven. Usually wait until the next following lab until it's completely dried out. So here are crucible we're gonna say is used to heat small amounts of solid material at high temperatures. Now we're gonna say here that when our substance is wet, we're gonna say that it's hydrated, and once you put it in the crucible and then place that within the oven and give it enough time, it'll dry out. All the water will be driven out of the out of the substance on what we'll have left is something that is completely dry. And when we say that a substance is completely dry, we call it anhydrous. Okay, so this would be our dry sample and this is when it's wet. Now, similar to a crucible is we have here in evaporating dish or in evaporation dish. In this case, we don't use an oven in order to heat our our hydrated substance. What we do here is we just play some liquid on this dish and give it time to evaporate, leaving behind a solid. So this here is just used to contain a small amount of liquid s O that it could undergo evaporation. It undergoes evaporation. And remember, the whole point of this is to leave behind a solid. Now, the next two objects here we have our spatulas. And here we're going to say that this is a scoop Ula. So ah, spatulas when we're trying to take a small amount of countered solid from a container within your lab and maybe place it within a beaker or flask. So this just helps us to transfer small amounts off solid, usually in powdered form and a scuba is just to help us to transfer larger amounts of solid. Because next, what we have here is a basic funnel. Remember, we've seen Ah Buckner funnel earlier, which is used in vacuum filtration here. This is just a regular funnel now its primary uses. So basically it helps us to transfer liquids or solids. If they're in powdered form or or small enough, I'm into a container with a small opening, right. So in this case, all it's helping us to do is stop spillage because it's hard to transfer a liquid from a bottle into a flask with a small opening. So we use a funnel to help us. We just poured into the funnel, and we make sure that, as much of it is possible gets within that flask, another method that we could have with this is if we use filter paper so within lab, they'll teach you how to fold a filter, a piece of filter paper. So basically you're filter paper circular like this, and what you do is first, you fold it in half, and then you'd fold that half and half a swell so you have that, and then you would hold it out like this and just put your hand through it and open it up. It would form basically like a poorest membrane, and you place that within the funnel, and then you can pour a liquid through there. And what what happened here is the liquid portion would drip out of the filter paper into the flask, and what will be left behind would be some solid that's solid, sometimes refer to it as a residue. So if filter paper is used, it can be used yeah, to separate a liquid, which is our fill trait and a solid, which is our residue Now. Finally, what we have here are last image. This is also a funnel, but it's different from a Buckner funnel, which is typically used for vacuum filtration. It's different from a regular funnel, which is used for simple filtration, or just to transform of liquid or solid in tow. Continue with a smaller opening. This is a separate torrey funnel or separating funnel, and the whole purpose of this secretary funnel. It basically helps us to suck. It helps with the separation of a liquid and a solid by exposing the solid to another solvent. We tend to call this partitioning, and we'll talk about this later on. We typically see this when we're doing acid base extractions. So we're talking greater detail about what, exactly is an acid base extraction? And how exactly is the secretary funnel use when doing this type of process? So these cover a majority of the basic instruments that you should be exposed to at some point within a chemistry lab. So it's important to know what they look like and their main purpose again. Laboratories are a lot of work, I know, and you don't get as many credits for it. But it is taking into practice some of the concepts you're learning in class and bringing them into a real world, real world setting. So just follow what your professor says or your TA says within the lab. Always be careful when transferring of any liquids or solutions. Follow all the rules study. You should be able to do well within your lab

