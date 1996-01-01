Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that one type of cookie contains 53% carbohydrate, 43% fat and 4% protein determine the percent of the calorie content of this cookie. That is carbohydrate. So what we want to solve for here is percent of our carbohydrate calorie content. So that means that we need to first figure out what is our calories for our carbohydrate. So we can say our carb calories over total calories. And this is going to be multiplied by a 100 to give us our percent. Okay, so we're going to need to know our energy value of food in order to solve this problem. And this is something we can look up. So for carbs, Carbs have 17 kg jewels per gram fat has 38 killer jewels per gram. And proteins have 17 killer jewels per gram. Okay, so the problem gives us percentages here, we have 53% carbs, 43% fat and 4% protein. If we assume that we have 100 g of cookie We can say that we have 53 g of carbs 43 g of fat and 4% are four g of protein. So let's assume that we have 100 g of this cookie. So let's start off with our carbs So that 53% of carbs is going to translate into 53 g of carbs. If we assume we have 100 g cookie. So the energy conversion for or the energy value of carb is 17 killer jewels per one g. And we want to go from grams of carb to calories. So we need to know what is the conversion for calorie to kill a jewel. And that conversion is in one calorie. We have 4.184 killer jewels. So looking at our units here, we said we wanted to go from grams of carbs to calories of carbs. So our grams of carb cancel kila jules cancel. So we're going to be left with 215. calories of carb. Okay, let's do the same thing because above we want to calculate the percent of carbs. So we need the calories of our carb over our total calories. So For the fat we have 38. No, we have 43. Excuse me, 43g of fat, assuming we have 100 g cookie. So the energy value of fat is there is 38 kg jewels. And this up here should not say kilogram it should say kill a jewel. So I'm going to make that edit here. So There's 38 kg joules per one g of fat. And we want to convert this to calorie. So one calorie is 4.184 killer jewels. Okay, our grams of fat cancel kila jules cancel. So we're left with .535 calorie for our fat. Okay. And I'm going to make this smaller. So we have some room here. The last one we're going to calculate is how many calories of protein we have. So we have four grams of protein. Okay. and our energy value of protein is kila jules per gram. And In one calorie we have 4.184 kg jewels. So our grams of protein cancel our killer jewels cancel were left with 16. 16.252 calories of protein. Okay, so now we converted each thing to calories. So now to find the percent of the calorie content of this cookie. That is carbohydrate. We're going to plug all of that in to our percent equation. Okay, so our percent carb is going to equal Our calorie for the carbs which we said is 215. over Our total calories. So we're going to add those three values. So 215. Plus 390 point 535 and 16 point 252. Okay, and this is all going to be times 100. So our percent of the calorie content of this cookie, that is carbohydrate is going to equal 34.61%. This is our final answer. And that's the end of this problem. So first we converted everything into calories and then we took our calories of carbs Divided by our total calories. And we got 34.61%. As our final answer. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

Hide transcripts