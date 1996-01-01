Welcome back everyone in this example, we need to refer to our figure below and determine will the addition of 80 g of calcium chloride in 100 g of water produce a saturated solution at 20 degrees Celsius. So what we need to do is find the cross section of 20 degrees Celsius in temperature to our 80 g of our calcium chloride in our diagram below. So let's find the sell ability curve for calcium chloride. And we can see that it's this green curb here. So I'm outlining it in blue but it's the color green. And we are going to find the temperature 20°C and go up to our 80 g of our calcium chloride. And we'll see that we hit this point here where we can see we are on our curb And because we fell onto our curb at this point 80°C or sorry, 80 g of calcium chloride and 20°C. We can confirm that since we landed on our curb and will actually draw this line in That we do have a saturated solution at 20°C. So we would say yes, the solution of calcium chloride will be saturated At 20°C. So for our final answer, we can confirm that this will be a saturated solution. I hope everything. I went through was clear. If you have any questions, lead them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video

