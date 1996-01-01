Equatorial and Axial Positions Example 2

here. We need to determine the molecular geometry for the following I on SCL three minus. All right. So just remember a memory tool. It's a lock. As long as you remember the hands of the clock. The hands of the clock will help us determine um what's the most stable orientation in terms of our lone pairs, where do they go? They go in the actual position or they go into equatorial position. So here we have sulfur. That's gonna go in the center. So we're gonna play sulfur here, sulfur is in group six a. So it has six valence electrons. We're going to say here that it's going to use three of them to bond to the chlorine. Right now. We're just gonna draw it normally and we'll go back and clean it up after. And again it's in group six a. So it has six valence electrons. The chlorine themselves, they're group seven a. So they make one loan, they make one bond in order to get to eight valence electrons following the octet rule. But remember the charges -1. Which means we gain an electron from the outside. That electron from the outside goes onto the sulfur because the chlorine is already satisfied here because this has a charge. We put it in brackets with the charge on the outside. Alright, so now looking at this, we determine what kind of electron system is it? How many electron groups do we have? We would see that we have 12345 electron groups in the structure. And remember if you are five electron group system, the lone pairs are most stable in the equatorial positions. We're dealing with five o'clock. So we're gonna redraw on this and we're gonna put those two lone pairs in the equatorial position. So to do that, we have our sulfur. Here, here is one lone pair and here is our second long pair, both in the equatorial position. And then we'd have one of our chlorine, also in the equatorial position, and then The other two chlorine would be in the axial positions. So this would be our structure and again because it has a charge of putting in brackets with the charge on the outside. So this would be the most stable way of drawing SCL three minus where we have the two lone pairs on the equatorial position, as well as one chlorine and then the other two remaining chlorine would be in the axial positions.

