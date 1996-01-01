hi everyone for this problem. It reads provide the name of the cat ion and an ion in this molecule and identify the charges of each. So, because we have a cat ion and an an eye on this molecule is going to be an ionic compound. So we'll go ahead and start there. So for the naming, Okay, So we know we have two things in this compound and M. O. If we go to the periodic table, we see that it is a metal in this ionic compound and the name of this element based off what we see on the periodic table is molybdenum. All right. Now, for our f when we go to the periodic table and identify this element, we see that it is a non metal. Okay. And it is flooring. Alright. So now we know the names. All right. And so let's go ahead and start with our malindi. Um So this is a metal that's keeping its name and it's a transition metal which means it has many possible charges. So, we need to figure out what is the charge. And to do that when we look at our compound, the charge is going to go like this. Okay, so this six that's underneath the flooring is the charge that's going to be on our Malibu Denham. Okay, so this is going to be a plus six charge. All right. So now for our flooring. Alright, so our flooring on the other hand, its charge is going to be negative one. Alright. So like we just wrote here, it is going across and so by going across our flooring is charge is going this way and we identify that as a negative one. Charge. Okay. And that makes it a an eye on All right? So this negative charge makes flooring and an ion and this positive six makes our Malibu Denham a cat eye on. So let's go ahead and write that here. Cat Ion. And this makes our flooring an an ion. Alright. However, since our flooring is an an ion, we're going to add the suffix ID. Okay, So we're going to erase this flooring here, the I N E. And at the suffix I D E. Since it is an an eye on. All right. So, we have the name, we have the charge and we identified which is our cat ion in which is our an ion. Okay, So here's our name and our charge for a cat ion. And here's our name and our charge for our an ion. All right, that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful

