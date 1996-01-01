What is the volume in L of a cube with an edge length of 7.0 dm?

Hello everyone today. We are given the falling problem, calculate the volume of a cube inm cubed if their edges are 2.5" long. So First you wanna start with our given which is our 2.5 and so we're gonna go ahead and make this cubed because our answer is in terms of cubed and that's what the volume of a cube is. It's the edge length that's cubed. And so we have this 2.5 inches cubed. We're gonna go ahead. Use the conversion factor That there are 2.54 cm in 1". Of course this is going to be cubed And then lastly we're going to use the conversion factor that in one m there are cm and this is going to be cubed as well. And so we see here that are cm cubed is going to be canceled out as well as our inches we're going to be left with our meters cubed and 2.56 times 10 to the negative fourth meters cubed to be the exact as our final answer. And with that we have answered the question overall. I hope this helped and until next time

Hide transcripts