Understand the definitions of the options: A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties; an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Consider the composition of milk: it contains water, fats, proteins, sugars, and minerals, which are physically combined but not chemically bonded into a single substance.
Recognize that milk's components are not uniformly distributed at the microscopic level, as fat globules and other particles can separate or be seen under a microscope.
Since milk is made of multiple substances physically mixed and not uniform throughout, it does not qualify as a pure substance, element, or homogeneous mixture.
Conclude that milk is best classified as a heterogeneous mixture because it contains different components that are not uniformly distributed.
