Which of the following best describes coffee in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Coffee is a pure substance.
B
Coffee is an element.
C
Coffee is a homogeneous mixture.
D
Coffee is a heterogeneous mixture.
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of matter. Matter can be classified as pure substances or mixtures. Pure substances include elements and compounds, while mixtures can be homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Step 2: Define a pure substance. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties. Elements consist of one type of atom, and compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined in fixed ratios.
Step 3: Define mixtures. Mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined. Homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition throughout, while heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different parts.
Step 4: Analyze coffee. Coffee contains water, dissolved solids, and other compounds mixed physically but not chemically combined. Its composition is uniform throughout a typical cup, meaning it looks the same everywhere.
Step 5: Conclude the classification. Since coffee is a uniform physical blend of substances, it is best described as a homogeneous mixture rather than a pure substance, element, or heterogeneous mixture.
