Which of the following is classified as a compound?
A
Fe
B
NaCl
C
Br_2
D
O_2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between elements and compounds: An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
Identify each option: Fe is iron, a single element; Br_2 and O_2 are diatomic molecules made of two atoms of the same element (bromine and oxygen, respectively), so they are elements in molecular form.
NaCl consists of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) atoms chemically bonded together, which means it is a compound.
Recall that compounds have properties different from their constituent elements because of the chemical bonds between different atoms.
Therefore, among the options, NaCl is classified as a compound because it contains two different elements chemically combined.
