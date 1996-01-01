Which type of matter is typically characterized by a shiny appearance?
A
Metals
B
Ionic compounds
C
Nonmetals
D
Gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the physical property of 'shiny appearance,' which is related to how a substance interacts with light.
Recall that metals are known for their characteristic luster or shiny appearance due to the way their electrons reflect light.
Consider the other options: ionic compounds typically form crystalline solids that are not shiny like metals; nonmetals usually have dull or non-lustrous surfaces; gases do not have a fixed shape or surface to exhibit shininess.
Recognize that the shiny appearance is a hallmark property of metals, which is why they are often used in applications requiring reflective surfaces.
Conclude that among the given options, metals are the type of matter typically characterized by a shiny appearance.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules