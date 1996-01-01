Which of the following is an intensive property of a sample of neon gas?
A
Number of moles
B
Mass
C
Volume
D
Density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between intensive and extensive properties: Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount.
Identify the properties given: Number of moles, Mass, Volume, and Density.
Recognize that Number of moles, Mass, and Volume all change when the amount of neon gas changes, so these are extensive properties.
Recall that Density is defined as mass divided by volume, $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$, and since both mass and volume change proportionally, their ratio remains constant regardless of sample size.
Conclude that Density is an intensive property because it does not depend on the amount of neon gas present.
Watch next
Master Intensive Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules