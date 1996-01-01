Which list consists of elements that have the most similar chemical properties?
A
Li, Na, K
B
He, Ne, Ar
C
Mg, Al, Si
D
C, N, O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with similar chemical properties are typically found in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each set of elements: Li, Na, K are all in Group 1 (alkali metals); He, Ne, Ar are all in Group 18 (noble gases); Mg, Al, Si are in Groups 2, 13, and 14 respectively; C, N, O are in Groups 14, 15, and 16 respectively.
Recognize that elements in the same group share similar chemical behavior due to their similar valence electron configurations, which influence their reactivity and bonding patterns.
Compare the sets: Li, Na, K are all alkali metals with one valence electron, so they have very similar chemical properties; He, Ne, Ar are noble gases with full valence shells, also chemically similar; the other sets contain elements from different groups, so their properties differ more significantly.
Conclude that the list with elements from the same group and thus the most similar chemical properties is Li, Na, K.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules