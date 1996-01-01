Which of the following is a characteristic of noble gases?
A
They are generally unreactive due to having a complete valence electron shell.
B
They have high chemical reactivity and easily form covalent bonds.
C
They are typically found as diatomic molecules under standard conditions.
D
They readily form ionic compounds with alkali metals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the position of noble gases in the periodic table: they are located in Group 18, the far right column.
Understand that noble gases have a complete valence electron shell, meaning their outermost electron shell is full, which makes them stable.
Recognize that because of this full valence shell, noble gases have little tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons, resulting in very low chemical reactivity.
Contrast this with other elements that are reactive because they seek to complete their valence shells by forming bonds, either covalent or ionic.
Conclude that the characteristic property of noble gases is their general unreactivity due to having a complete valence electron shell, which explains why they rarely form compounds or exist as diatomic molecules.
