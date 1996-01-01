Which group of elements on the periodic table is considered unreactive?
A
Halogens
B
Alkali metals
C
Noble gases
D
Transition metals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the reactivity of elements depends on their electron configuration, especially the electrons in the outermost shell (valence electrons).
Recall that noble gases are located in Group 18 of the periodic table and have a full valence shell, which makes them very stable and unreactive under normal conditions.
Compare this with other groups: Halogens (Group 17) are highly reactive because they need one electron to complete their valence shell; Alkali metals (Group 1) are also very reactive because they have one electron to lose; Transition metals have variable reactivity but are generally more reactive than noble gases.
Conclude that the group with a full valence shell and minimal tendency to gain or lose electrons is the noble gases, making them the unreactive group on the periodic table.
Therefore, the correct answer is the noble gases, as their electron configuration leads to chemical inertness.
