Which term is used to describe a compound that contains at least one element from group 17 of the periodic table?
A
Transition metal complex
B
Halide
C
Alkali
D
Noble gas compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in group 17 of the periodic table. Group 17 elements are known as the halogens and include fluorine (F), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), iodine (I), and astatine (At).
Understand that a compound containing at least one element from group 17 is typically called a halide. This is because halogens often form negatively charged ions called halide ions (e.g., Cl⁻, Br⁻).
Review the other options: 'Transition metal complex' refers to compounds with transition metals bonded to ligands, 'Alkali' relates to group 1 elements, and 'Noble gas compound' involves noble gases, which are group 18 elements.
Conclude that the term 'Halide' specifically describes compounds containing at least one halogen element from group 17.
Therefore, the correct term for a compound containing at least one group 17 element is 'Halide'.
