Which pair of elements are nonmetals and gases at room temperature and normal atmospheric pressure?
A
Oxygen (O) and Nitrogen (N)
B
Fluorine (F) and Sulfur (S)
C
Chlorine (Cl) and Bromine (Br)
D
Hydrogen (H) and Carbon (C)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that nonmetals are elements that typically have high electronegativity and poor electrical conductivity, and many exist as gases at room temperature and atmospheric pressure.
Identify the physical state of each element at room temperature (about 25°C) and normal atmospheric pressure: Oxygen (O) and Nitrogen (N) are both gases; Fluorine (F) is a gas but Sulfur (S) is a solid; Chlorine (Cl) is a gas but Bromine (Br) is a liquid; Hydrogen (H) is a gas but Carbon (C) is a solid.
Confirm that both elements in the pair are nonmetals: Oxygen, Nitrogen, Fluorine, Chlorine, Hydrogen, and Carbon are all nonmetals, while Sulfur is also a nonmetal but solid, and Bromine is a nonmetal but liquid at room temperature.
Compare the pairs to find which pair consists of two nonmetals that are gases at room temperature and atmospheric pressure: Oxygen and Nitrogen both satisfy these conditions.
Conclude that the correct pair is Oxygen (O) and Nitrogen (N) because they are both nonmetals and gases under the specified conditions.
