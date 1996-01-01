Which group of the periodic table contains elements that are least likely to form chemical bonds?
A
Group 18 (Noble gases)
B
Group 16 (Oxygen group)
C
Group 17 (Halogens)
D
Group 15 (Nitrogen group)
1
Understand that the likelihood of an element to form chemical bonds depends on its electron configuration, particularly the stability of its outermost electron shell (valence shell).
Recall that elements in Group 18, known as the noble gases, have a full valence shell, which makes them very stable and generally unreactive.
Compare this to other groups: Group 16 (Oxygen group), Group 17 (Halogens), and Group 15 (Nitrogen group) all have incomplete valence shells and tend to form bonds to achieve stability.
Recognize that because noble gases already have a complete octet (except helium, which has a full duet), they have little tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons, making them least likely to form chemical bonds.
Conclude that Group 18 elements are the least likely to form chemical bonds due to their stable electron configurations.
