Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesIntermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
0:59 minutes
Problem 37b
Textbook Question

The boiling points, surface tensions, and viscosities of water and several alcohols are as shown below: (b) How do you explain the fact that propanol and ethylene glycol have similar molecular weights (60 versus 62 amu), yet the viscosity of ethylene glycol is more than 10 times larger than propa- nol?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
2:59m

Watch next

Master Intermolecular Forces & Physical Properties Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.