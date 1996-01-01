The boiling points, surface tensions, and viscosities of water and several alcohols are as shown below: (b) How do you explain the fact that propanol and ethylene glycol have similar molecular weights (60 versus 62 amu), yet the viscosity of ethylene glycol is more than 10 times larger than propa- nol?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intermolecular Forces & Physical Properties Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno