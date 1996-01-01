Which of the following is a characteristic property of the halogens?
A
They have completely filled valence electron shells.
B
They exist only as gases at room temperature.
C
They are highly conductive metals.
D
They readily form salts when combined with metals.
1
Understand the position of halogens in the periodic table: Halogens are elements found in Group 17 (VIIA) of the periodic table, which means they have seven valence electrons.
Recall the electron configuration of halogens: Since they have seven valence electrons, their valence shell is one electron short of being completely filled, so they do not have completely filled valence electron shells.
Consider the physical states of halogens at room temperature: Halogens exist in different physical states (fluorine and chlorine are gases, bromine is a liquid, and iodine is a solid), so they do not exist only as gases at room temperature.
Evaluate their metallic character and conductivity: Halogens are nonmetals, so they are not highly conductive metals.
Recognize their chemical reactivity: Halogens are very reactive nonmetals that readily gain one electron to achieve a full valence shell, and they commonly form ionic compounds (salts) when combined with metals, which is a characteristic property.
