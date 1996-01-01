Which of the following elements has chemical properties most similar to polonium?
A
Sulfur
B
Bismuth
C
Oxygen
D
Selenium
E
Tellurium
Understand that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Locate polonium (Po) on the periodic table; it is in group 16 (the chalcogens) and period 6.
Identify the elements given in the options and find their positions on the periodic table: Sulfur (S) is in group 16, period 3; Oxygen (O) is in group 16, period 2; Selenium (Se) is in group 16, period 4; Tellurium (Te) is in group 16, period 5; Bismuth (Bi) is in group 15, period 6.
Compare the group and period of each element to polonium. Elements in the same group as polonium (group 16) generally have more similar chemical properties than those in different groups.
Note that although bismuth is in the same period as polonium, it is in a different group, so its chemical properties differ more from polonium than those of elements in group 16. Therefore, the element with chemical properties most similar to polonium is the one in group 16 closest to polonium in the periodic table.
