In a homogeneous mixture of sugar and water, what are sugar and water classified as?
A
Components
B
Elements
C
Solvents
D
Compounds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given: Components, Elements, Solvents, and Compounds.
Recall that a homogeneous mixture is a mixture where the composition is uniform throughout, such as sugar dissolved in water.
Identify that sugar and water are substances present in the mixture; each substance is called a component of the mixture.
Recognize that Elements are pure substances made of one type of atom, which sugar and water are not (sugar is a compound, water is a compound).
Note that Solvent refers specifically to the substance in greater amount that dissolves the other (in this case, water is the solvent), but both sugar and water together are called components of the mixture.
