Which group of the periodic table contains elements with chemical properties most similar to tellurium (Te)?
A
Group 2 (alkaline earth metals)
B
Group 16 (chalcogens)
C
Group 17 (halogens)
D
Group 15 (pnictogens)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of tellurium (Te) on the periodic table. Tellurium is located in period 5 and group 16.
Recall that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Since tellurium is in group 16, the elements in this group are called chalcogens and share similar chemical behavior.
Compare the other groups listed: Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) have 2 valence electrons, Group 15 (pnictogens) have 5 valence electrons, and Group 17 (halogens) have 7 valence electrons, which differ from tellurium's 6 valence electrons.
Conclude that the group with elements most chemically similar to tellurium is Group 16 (chalcogens) because they share the same number of valence electrons and similar chemical properties.
