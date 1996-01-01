An element with the valence electron configuration 4s^2 4p^4 belongs to which period and group on the periodic table?
A
Period 5, Group 16 (Chalcogens)
B
Period 4, Group 16 (Chalcogens)
C
Period 4, Group 14 (Carbon group)
D
Period 4, Group 18 (Noble gases)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the principal quantum number (n) from the valence electron configuration. Here, the valence electrons are in the 4s and 4p orbitals, so n = 4, which corresponds to Period 4 on the periodic table.
Determine the total number of valence electrons by adding the electrons in the 4s and 4p orbitals: 4s^2 means 2 electrons, and 4p^4 means 4 electrons, so total valence electrons = 2 + 4 = 6.
Use the number of valence electrons to find the group number. For main group elements, the group number corresponds to the number of valence electrons. Since there are 6 valence electrons, the element belongs to Group 16.
Recognize that Group 16 elements are known as the Chalcogens, which include oxygen, sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium.
Combine the period and group information: the element is in Period 4 and Group 16, which matches the Chalcogen family in Period 4.
