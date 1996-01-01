Which of the following best describes a key difference between crystalline solids and amorphous solids?
A
Crystalline solids can flow easily, while amorphous solids are rigid and do not flow.
B
Both crystalline and amorphous solids have identical particle arrangements.
C
Amorphous solids have a fixed melting point, while crystalline solids melt over a range of temperatures.
D
Crystalline solids have a well-ordered, repeating arrangement of particles, while amorphous solids lack long-range order.
1
Understand the definitions: Crystalline solids have particles arranged in a highly ordered, repeating pattern extending throughout the material, while amorphous solids lack this long-range order and have a more random arrangement of particles.
Recall physical properties related to structure: Crystalline solids typically have a sharp, fixed melting point because their ordered structure breaks down at a specific temperature, whereas amorphous solids melt over a range of temperatures due to their disordered structure.
Analyze the options given: The statement that crystalline solids can flow easily is incorrect because solids generally do not flow; this property is more characteristic of liquids.
Recognize that both crystalline and amorphous solids do not have identical particle arrangements; this is a fundamental difference between them.
Conclude that the key difference is the presence of a well-ordered, repeating particle arrangement in crystalline solids versus the lack of long-range order in amorphous solids.
