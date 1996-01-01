Understand the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
Analyze each option: Salt dissolved in water forms a solution where salt particles are evenly distributed, making it homogeneous.
Vinegar is a solution of acetic acid in water, which is uniform throughout, so it is homogeneous.
Air is a mixture of gases that is uniform in composition at the macroscopic level, so it is homogeneous.
Sand and water do not mix uniformly; sand particles remain separate and can be seen distinctly, making this mixture heterogeneous.
