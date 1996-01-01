Which of the following is the best example of a mixture?
A
Pure water (H2O)
B
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
C
Gold (Au)
D
Air
1
Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Analyze each option: Pure water (H\_2O) is a compound with a fixed chemical formula, so it is a pure substance.
Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an ionic compound with a fixed ratio of sodium and chloride ions, making it a pure substance as well.
Gold (Au) is an element consisting of only one type of atom, so it is also a pure substance.
Air is a combination of different gases (mainly nitrogen, oxygen, and small amounts of other gases) physically mixed together without chemical bonding, making it a classic example of a mixture.
