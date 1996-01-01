Which of the following must be a mixture of substances?
A
Gold (Au)
B
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
C
Pure water (H2O)
D
Air
Step 1: Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is a pure substance or a mixture. Gold (Au) is an element, so it is a pure substance.
Step 3: Sodium chloride (NaCl) is a compound formed by chemically bonded sodium and chlorine atoms, making it a pure substance.
Step 4: Pure water (H2O) is a compound consisting of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded, so it is also a pure substance.
Step 5: Air is a combination of different gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others physically mixed together, so it must be a mixture of substances.
