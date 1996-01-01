Which of the following is an example of a reversible physical change?
A
Rusting of iron
B
Melting ice to form liquid water
C
Burning wood to produce ash
D
Baking a cake
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances.
Identify reversible changes: A reversible change is one where the original substance can be recovered by reversing the process, typically involving physical changes like changes in state.
Analyze each option: Rusting of iron, burning wood, and baking a cake all involve chemical changes because new substances are formed and these changes are generally irreversible.
Consider melting ice to liquid water: This is a physical change because it involves a change of state from solid to liquid without altering the chemical identity of water (H2O).
Conclude that melting ice is a reversible physical change because water can be refrozen back to ice, restoring the original state without any chemical transformation.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules