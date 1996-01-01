Which of the following changes in substances is always considered a physical change?
A
Rusting of iron
B
Melting of ice to form liquid water
C
Decomposition of hydrogen peroxide
D
Burning of wood
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if the chemical composition changes. Rusting of iron involves iron reacting with oxygen to form iron oxide, which is a chemical change.
Step 3: Decomposition of hydrogen peroxide breaks it down into water and oxygen, changing its chemical composition, so it is a chemical change.
Step 4: Burning of wood involves combustion, producing new substances like carbon dioxide and ash, indicating a chemical change.
Step 5: Melting of ice to form liquid water changes the state from solid to liquid but does not alter the chemical composition of H2O, so it is a physical change.
