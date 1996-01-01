Unlike an element, a(n) ________ may be separated through a physical process like filtration.
A
mixture
B
molecule
C
atom
D
compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between elements, compounds, and mixtures: Elements consist of only one type of atom, compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined, and mixtures consist of two or more substances physically combined.
Recall that elements and compounds have fixed compositions and their components are chemically bonded, so they cannot be separated by simple physical methods like filtration.
Recognize that mixtures have variable compositions and their components retain their individual properties, allowing them to be separated by physical processes such as filtration, distillation, or decantation.
Identify that the question asks for a type of substance that can be separated by a physical process like filtration, which points to a mixture.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'mixture' because unlike elements, atoms, or molecules, mixtures can be separated by physical means.
