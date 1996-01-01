Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to calculate the heat generated by the complete combustion of 6.32 kg of nitro Benzene for this question. We're going to go ahead and use our dimensional analysis and convert from kilograms of nitrobenzene into grams into moles of nitrobenzene and then finally into killing jewels of nitrobenzene. Starting off with 6.32 kg of Nitro Benzene, We can go ahead and convert this into Graham, since we know that one kg contains 10 to the 3rd g. And to convert from grams into moles, we can go ahead and use our molar mass of nitro Benzene, Which is 123.12 g per one mole and to convert from moles into killer jewels, we can go ahead and use our standard entropy of our reaction, which is 12352 kg jewels. And this is going to be perform away of Nitro Benzene. Since we have that coefficient of four prior to nitro Benzene in our balanced chemical reaction. And the reason why we got rid of our negative sign is because we're calculating the heat generated by our combustion. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, We're going to end up with a total of 1.5, 9 Times 10 to the 5th killer jewels. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

