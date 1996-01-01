Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Rusting of iron (Fe)
B
Melting of ice (H2O)
C
Breaking a glass
D
Dissolving sugar in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
1. Rusting of iron (Fe): This involves iron reacting with oxygen and water to form iron oxide, a new substance, indicating a chemical change.
2. Melting of ice (H2O): This is a phase change from solid to liquid water, with no change in chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
3. Breaking a glass: This changes the shape and size of the glass but does not alter its chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
4. Dissolving sugar in water: The sugar molecules disperse in water but remain chemically unchanged, so this is a physical change.
